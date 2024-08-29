Actor Darshan shifted to Ballari Central Prison

August 29, 2024

Stylish look of actor lands escort cops in trouble

Bengaluru: Sandalwood star Darshan Thoogudeepa was shifted from Parappana Agrahara Central Prison to Ballari Central Prison amid tight security, after over a five-hour long journey today.

Darshan, a leading actor of Kannada filmdom, is in judicial custody till Sept. 9, along with 16 others, on charges of murdering Renukaswamy of Chitradurga, following their arrest by the Police on June 9.

The shifting of Darshan became inevitable after the photo of the actor spending a relaxed time with rowdy-sheeters Nagaraj alias Wilson Garden Naga, Sreenivas alias Kulla Seena and his (Darshan) Manager Nagaraj, the co-accused in Renukaswamy murder case, in the jail premises, went viral recently.

Following the outrage that led to the suspension of nine prison staff including the Chief Jail Superintendent, Police moved 24th ACMM Court, seeking the permission to shift the actor and nine other accused to different jails in the State. After the Court gave permission to shift the actor, the related procedures were complied with since Tuesday and finally the plans to move the actor was executed this morning.

SUV to TT

Darshan was escorted out of Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) of Police at around 4 am, with three escort parties in equal number of vehicles, before he was shifted to Garuda Tempo Traveller (TT) Police van near Chikkaballapura, to avoid any of actor’s fans enroute. He was taken via Andhra Pradesh road to avoid security lapses and reached Ballari jail at about 9.30 am.

Complying with the procedure, Darshan was made to remove the silver khadga (bracelet) and black talisman he was wearing, while fulfilling the formalities related to the prisoner. Darshan has been allotted Undertrial Prisoner number-511 and has been lodged in high security cell number-15 in the barrack of undertrials, it is said.

However, Darshan reportedly refused to have lunch, mostly owing to the post-travel blues, it is said.

Privilege to Darshan; notice for escort party

Meanwhile, Darshan wearing a branded black Puma T-shirt and a denim jean, with his goggle hanging out from his T-shirt, crepe band covering his left hand and a blanket, earned the wrath of DIG of Prisons (North Range) T.P. Sesha. According to preliminary reports, the DIGP has written to DGP (Prisons) to serve a notice to the escort party for the privilege extended to the actor in judicial custody.

DIGP issues norms

DIGP Sesha has also issued a letter of instruction containing about 15 strictures to be followed by Ballari jail authorities, with Darshan in jail. They include: No access to prohibited articles (for Darshan), mandatory use of body-worn camera by jail staff, 24×7 CCTV camera surveillance, allow only wife, blood relatives and advocate to visit the actor, restrictions on cine actors and politicians from visiting the actor, daily storage of CCTV camera footage, no special treatment, compulsory screening of visitors and the arrangement of heavy security to avoid any disturbances outside the jail.