News

‘Seva Sindhu’ portal DC warns against collection of excess service charges

July 1, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: With complaints of collection of  fees in excess, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Bagadi Gautham has warned that legal action will be taken against those found collecting service charges in excess for ‘Seva Sindhu’ portal services for  getting Government relief to 11 categories of Labourers.

In a press release, Dr. Bagadi Gautham said that in the wake of second wave of attack of the deadly COVID -19 virus, the Government recently announced a one-time financial assistance of Rs. 2,000 to every registered labourer belonging to 11 categories  such as washerman, hairdresser, tailors, mechanics, scrap diggers, loaders, gold smiths, pottery makers, etc. The beneficiaries were asked to file applications for getting relief through the Karnataka Government’s ‘Seva Sindhu’ portal app before July 31. 

Though the applicants can apply for free by logging on directly, others who cannot, can apply through Seva Sindhu service centres  or any other service centres in towns and cities upon payment of Rs. 25 as service fee. But it has come to the notice of the District Administration that some centres have been charging Rs. 200 as service charges, which is wrong. As such, the District Administration will deactivate CSC ID (Common Services Centres ID) of such errant centres and legal action will be initiated against the owners, the DC warned.

