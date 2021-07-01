NTM School Row: Suttur Seer holds conciliatory meeting

July 1, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: A conciliatory meeting with regard to the controversy over the construction of Swami Vivekananda Memorial Cultural Youth Centre (Viveka Memorial) in memory of Swami Vivekananda’s visit to Mysuru city in 1892 at NTM (New Type Model) Kannada Medium School premises on Narayana Shastri Road, which has been raging for the last 6 to 7 years, was held at Suttur Mutt in the city yesterday.

This negotiation to resolve the controversy follows the recent High Court judgement so that both parties involved in the controversy may arrive at some consensus.

The meeting was organised in the presence of Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji under the leadership of State BJP Vice-President B.Y. Vijayendra and Kannada Development Authority (KDA) Chairman Nandeesh Hanche.

NTM Shaale Ulisi Horata Samithi was represented by activists P. Mallesh, S.R. Sudarshan, former Mayor Purushotham, DSS leader Bettaiah Kote, farmer leader Hoskote Basavaraj and Prof. P.V. Nanjaraj Urs while Sri Ramakrishna Ashram was represented by Veteran writer Dr. C.P. Krishnakumar (CPK), former Kuvempu University Vice-Chancellor Prof. K. Chidananda Gowda, former MLC D. Madegowda, retired Professor Chakravarthy, city advocate S. Arun Kumar, former Corporator D. Nagabhushan and others.

After giving a patient hearing, Suttur Seer asked both the parties to hold further talks and come up with a final decision for the next meeting, the date of which is yet to be announced.

MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev, D. Devaraj Urs Backward Classes Development Corporation Chairman Raghu Kautilya and a few other leaders too attended the meeting.