Vaccinate 12-plus population: Siddharamaiah urges Centre

July 1, 2021

Launches two Ayurveda products brought out by JSS Ayurveda Hospital

Mysore/Mysuru: Former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition in the State Legislative Assembly, Siddharamaiah has urged the Union Government to vaccinate children aged 12 years and above to protect them from COVID-19 pandemic.

He was speaking after launching two Ayurveda products brought out by JSS Ayurveda Hospital, which will help boost immunity among COVID recovered patients, at a function held at Suttur Mutt here this morning.

Siddharamaiah said that vaccine was the only weapon available now to fight against the Coronavirus and the Government has been vaccinating persons above 18 years of age. But the children in the age group of 12 and above must be vaccinated on priority in the wake of third wave of COVID-19 as predicted by medical experts, he added.

Any person, who has taken the vaccine, has survived despite contracting Corona. “I had tested positive for COVID-19. Since I am a diabetic patient, I found it difficult to control my blood sugar level following administration of steroids. However, I brought the blood sugar level under control through exercise and diet. Immunity development is very important for COVID recovered patients,” he said.

The Congress leader bemoaned vaccine hesitancy among people and said they must understand that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji and himself, have taken both doses. However, even after taking both doses, people must continue to wear mask, maintain social distance and wash hands frequently, he said. Unfortunately, villagers were not wearing mask in spite of increase in Corona positive cases in rural areas. They still sit in crowd without maintaining social distancing. The mask must cover nose and mouth fully and not the chin. Awareness must be created among rural folk about the importance of following preventive measures, he added.

MLAs Anil Chikkamadu and Dr. Yathindra Siddharamaiah, KPCC Women’s Wing Chairperson Dr. Pushpa Amarnath, District Congress President Dr. B.J. Vijaykumar, Executive Secretary of JSS Mahavidyapeetha Dr. C.G. Betsurmath and others were present.