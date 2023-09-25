Sevanavaram 2023 by Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham: A week of compassion and service to celebrate Amma’s 70th birthday

September 25, 2023

GTD leads student community in cleanliness and tree planting drive

Mysore/Mysuru: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Mysuru collaborated with Amritakripa Hospital and Mata Amritanandamayi Math, Mysuru to observe “Sevanavaram,” a week-long celebration of compassion and selfless service in honour of Mata Amritanandamayi Devi’s (Amma) 70th birthday (Saptati) – “Amritavarsham 70.”

Sevanavaram initiative from Sept.24 to 29 in and around Mysuru kicked off with a day of environmental stewardship. Sevanavaram will feature medical camp, blood donation drive, educational support initiatives and assistance for those in need.

The environmental event, hosted at Chamundi Hill, witnessed the participation of volunteers who embarked on a half-day cleanliness drive. The event was inaugurated by MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD).

Speaking on the occasion, GTD highlighted the importance of cleanliness and environmental protection. He underscored the need for collective action to maintain clean and green spaces, emphasising the promotion of responsible waste disposal practices to mitigate pollution.

Volunteers engaged in seed ball cultivation, an innovative method involving the creation of seed balls containing seeds, clay, and organic materials, strategically placed in areas requiring reforestation. More than 350 students and staff of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham took part. The students also pledged to uphold cleanliness and protect the environment. Principal and Associate Dean of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Brahmachari Prasadamrita Chaitanya and other disciples of Sri Mata Amritanandamayi Devi, Dr. Vikas Modi of Amritakripa Hospital, Chamundi Hill Gram Panchayat officials and elected representatives were present.