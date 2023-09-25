‘Thathaiah Sri Phalanubhavi Sadhaka’ award conferred
September 25, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Dr. H.G. Udayashankar of Prashamani Hospital, Koppa, Chikkamagalur district, was conferred with ‘Thathaiah Sri Phalanubhavi Sadhaka’ award at a programme organised marking the 179th birth anniversary of Thathaiah at Thathaiah Anathalaya on N.S. Road here yesterday.

Speaking after receiving the award, Dr. Udayashankar said that he feels proud to say that he is an alumni of Thathaiah Anathalaya. Pointing out that he studied MBBS in Mysuru while staying in the Anathalaya, he said that he came to know of the difficulties of the poor during his stay in the Anathalaya.

Senior TV News Anchor Ajit Hanamakkanavar, who was the keynote speaker, said that Thathaiah established the Anathalaya during British rule which has helped thousands of students to pursue their studies in Mysuru.

Pointing out that Thathaiah had a far-sighted vision, he, as a reference to the many social deeds of the great veteran,  said that the seeds that Thathaiah had sown then, have now grown into enormous trees providing shelter to many people.

Noting that thousands of students who studied in the hostel have excelled in their career and occupied high positions in Government service, Ajit said that the sacrifice and service of Thathaiah for the cause of the society   can hardly be matched and never be forgotten.

Thathaiah Anathalaya President C.V. Gopinath, who too spoke, said that it is important to remember all those who contributed for the welfare of the society.

Pointing out that as a social being, we should also be concerned about others, he said that M. Venkatakrishnaiah, who was popularly known as Thathaiah, apart from building Anathalaya and other institutions, also taught us values and ‘Samskara.’ The Anathalaya founded by him has a history of over 130 years, he added.

Thathaiah Anathalaya Secretary H. Ashwathnarayana and others were present.

