Sewage, industrial effluents contaminating River Cauvery: Dy.CM asks CNNL officials to examine complaints

June 26, 2024

Minister for Forests and Environment, Minister for Large and Medium Industries too seek report on pollution

Mysore/Mysuru: In response to alarming reports of sewage and industrial effluents, including arsenic, zinc, chromium, lead, and nickel, contaminating the Cauvery River at Srirangapatna in Mandya district, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has directed officials from Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited (CNNL) to conduct an immediate spot inspection. Shivakumar, who also holds the Water Resources portfolio, emphasised the urgency of addressing the health concerns arising from this pollution.

Mandya Deputy Commissioner Dr. Kumara has recently written to the Mysuru Deputy Commissioner and the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner, urging immediate action following numerous complaints from Srirangapatna residents. These residents have reported that industrial effluent-laden water is mixing with the Cauvery River, turning it black and emitting a foul odour.

The situation has forced residents of Srirangapatna to consume contaminated water. Alert locals highlighted the issue, leading authorities to temporarily halt the water supply. The visibly polluted Cauvery River, a crucial source of drinking water, presents black, foul-smelling water, indicating severe contamination.

In his directive to the Managing Director of CNNL, Shivakumar instructed officials to consult with local bodies of cities and towns along the river about the measures they have implemented to prevent water contamination. He has sought a comprehensive report on their inspection findings.

Simultaneously, Minister for Forests and Environment Eshwar Khandre has demanded a report from the relevant department officials within two weeks. He has directed the Principal Secretary of the Department of Forests and Environment to take the contamination complaint seriously and establish a committee of experts in coordination with other concerned departments. The committee is tasked with providing a detailed report within two weeks.

Additionally, Minister for Large and Medium Industries M.B. Patil has instructed the Principal Secretary of the Department of Industries and Commerce to investigate complaints regarding the release of untreated industrial effluents and waste into the Cauvery River.

The coordinated efforts of multiple departments and officials aim to address the severe pollution of the Cauvery River and ensure the health and safety of residents who rely on this critical water source.

MLC Dinesh Gooligowda had recently urged the State Government to form a technical investigation team to prevent contaminated water from entering the Cauvery River.

He expressed serious concern over wastewater pollution and demanded immediate action. He proposed a committee of experts from the Environment, Industries, Irrigation, and Forest Departments to address the issue and submit a detailed report to the Government.

Emphasising the need for sustained efforts, he called for rigorous water testing and the prevention of sewage, industrial, and solid waste discharge into the river.