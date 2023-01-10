Sexual minorities should come to mainstream society: ZP CEO

January 10, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Asking the sexual minorities to get their voter ID cards, Zilla Panchayat (ZP) CEO B.R. Poornima said that the LGBT (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender) community should come to mainstream society.

She was speaking at the Voter Awareness Programme for LGBT community organised jointly by Women and Child Welfare Department and Karnataka State Women Development Corporation at the ZP Hall here yesterday.

Pointing out that having a Voter ID card (EPIC) will help the community to avail all Government facilities due to them, Poornima said that the meeting has been organised to discuss providing Voter ID card to all eligible LGBT community members.

Noting that having a Voter ID card will enable them for taking part in the democratic process and thus play a role in electing the appropriate peoples representatives, she stressed on the need for voting in elections.

Continuing, she said that there is a provision for sexual minorities to form their own Self Help Groups (SHGs) on the lines of women SHGs. Observing that forming such a group will help the LGBT community to become self-reliant, she said that the group, apart from community developmental activities, can also work for economic empowerment of the community.

Deputy Secretary (Development) Dr. M. Krishnaraju said that the community can do labour work under MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) Scheme if the members have a Job Card, which are issued separately. Maintaining that there will be no gender discrimination at the work place, he said that the labourers are paid Rs. 309 a day under the Scheme. He asked the community members to visit their nearest Gram Panchayat (GP) office for getting Job Card. He also called upon them to make best use of it for getting employed and thus lead a self-reliant life.

SVEEP Committee Assistant Secretaries Krishna and K.N. Praveen, Women & Child Development Deputy Director B. Basavaraju and others were present.