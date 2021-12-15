‘Shaktiman’ multipurpose hydraulic vehicle of MCC lying idle

December 15, 2021

Why waste tax-payers’ money on purchasing equipment when it cannot be maintained, ask the public

Mysore/Mysuru: ‘Shaktiman,’ the multipurpose hydraulic vehicle of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), which was being used to cut dry trees and branches and also to prune dry branches of trees, is now lying idle and gathering dust in the MCC due to non-maintenance.

The MCC had purchased ‘Shaktiman,’ by paying lakhs of rupees and the machine was launched by the then District Minister G.T. Devegowda at a function organised by MCC at its premises on Feb. 4, 2019. The Minister had climbed the ‘Shaktiman’ multipurpose hydraulic vehicle and pruned dry branches, thus launching the machine in city. This was the lone machine, which was working like a ‘One Man Army’ in all 65 MCC Wards of city to prune trees. But following non maintenance, ‘Shaktiman’ developed leakage of Hydraulic and Engine oil making it non-functional and is now gathering dust at a corner in MCC premises.

This machine has the capacity to reach tree branches which are at a height of 30 ft. and enables a person standing on it to prune tree branches. As this was the only machine for all 65 MCC Wards, Shaktiman was being used continuously to prune branches for 15 to 20 days in one single Ward. Following heavy usage of the machine, the pipes supplying hydraulic oil to the machine’s hydraulic jacks developed leakages and even oil from the engine began to leak.

Picture shows the then District Minister G.T. Devegowda launching the ‘Shaktiman’ on Feb. 4, 2019 by pruning dry branches of a tree.

Like every machine, ‘Shaktiman’ too needs to be serviced regularly for smooth operation and to prevent breakdowns, which may not have been done. The cost of the service may have been affordable then but now, the repair cost could be high.

Meanwhile, a MCC Horticulture Division official told SOM that ‘Shaktiman’ was to be serviced once in six months which was not done and hence, the machine is not being used now. Now, permission has to be sought from the MCC Commissioner to get the machine repaired, he added.

Apart from ‘Shaktiman,’ there are two old ladder vehicles in the MCC which is not sufficient to be used in all 65 MCC Wards, the officials said and added that there is a need for more ladder vehicles to prune trees.

The Horticulture Division officer said that at least one ladder vehicle is needed for each MCC Zone and added that the present ladder vehicles in use are more than 20-25 years old. As a result, the staff are afraid to use these vehicles. Pruning dead, weak and dry tree branches not only saves trees but also prevents incidents of such tree branches falling on people and vehicles, the officer said.

Meanwhile, the public were heard saying that why should the MCC waste taxpayers’ money on purchasing equipment, when it cannot maintain them regularly. Even the sweeping machine that was purchased paying lakhs of rupees is defunct now because of non-maintenance, they added.

Shaktiman is repaired, will be in use in a day or two: MCC

MCC Vehicles Division officials, speaking to SOM, has clarified that ‘Shaktiman’ has been repaired and will be in use in a day or two.

The officials said that the multipurpose hydraulic vehicle will be sent to various MCC Wards in a day or two to prune tree branches, that are weak, dry, which may fall on power lines and pose danger to the public.