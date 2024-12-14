Shala Ranga Makkala Habba begins

December 14, 2024

Mysuru: The two-day Shala Ranga Makkala Habba organised by Nirdigantha Repertory of multilingual actor Prakash Raj, began at Kiru Ranga Mandira in Kalamandira premises, here this morning. The three-day Ranga Habba has been organised from Dec. 15 to 17 at the same venue.

Addressing the media persons at Patrakarthara Bhavan in the city yesterday, Prakash Raj said, the students who were trained under Shala Ranga Vikasa Yojane, will be staging the plays, along with singing and dance performances.

Shala Ranga Makkala Habba

Shala Ranga Makkala Habba will feature staging of plays ‘Ringinata’ by the students of Morarji Desai Model Residential School, Arur; ‘Chora Charana Dasa’ by students of Milinda School, Giragur; ‘Dharani Mandala’ by students of Dr. Ambedkar Residential School, Allanki in Honnavar; ‘Belakina Kadege’ by students of Kaliyuva Mane, Mysuru and ‘Preethiya Kaalu’ by the students of Kittur Rani Chennamma Residential School, Jakkanakatte, Haveri.

Ranga Habba

Meanwhile, the plays ‘Raseedi Ticket’ directed by Dr. Savita Rani; ‘Anamikana Saavu’ directed by Shakeel Ahmed and ‘Manteswamy Kavya Prayoga’ directed by Sripad Bhat will be staged as a part of Ranga Habba.

Explaining about various activities being conducted by Nirdigantha, Prakash Raj said, we have so far conducted theatre related activities that can hone the talent of the students. In all, three skits of 30 minutes duration, children songs camps and other theatre related activities have been conducted at 110 schools.

Expressing concerns over growing fad among children for mobile phone, Prakash Raj said, we the parents have to take the blame, for handing over mobile phones to kids to make up for the paucity of time to personally take care of them.

Shakeel, Anush Shetty and Amith Reddy of Nirdigantha were present.