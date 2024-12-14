State-level Kabaddi player dies of heart attack

December 14, 2024

Nagamangala: A State-level Kabaddi player passed away from a heart attack on the field during a Kabaddi match at Sukhadhare in Nagamangala taluk of Mandya district on Friday night.

Preetam Shetty (26), a native of Hebri taluk in Udupi district, is the deceased.

Preetam Shetty was part of a team participating in a Kabaddi Tournament organised as part of Hanuma Jayanti at Sukhadhare village.

During the match on Friday night, Shetty complained of severe chest pain just moments after the match began and collapsed. Despite being rushed by his teammates to a Nagamangala hospital, he passed away en route.

Known for his talent and dedication, Preetam balanced his academic pursuits with a deep passion for sports. His hard work and commitment earned him recognition as a skilled Kabaddi player. Shetty was preparing to take up a job abroad. He is survived by his mother and a brother.