State tightens reins on MUDA: Government approval now must for key decisions

December 14, 2024

Mysuru: The Under Secretary of the Urban Development Department has instructed the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Commissioner to implement decisions made during meetings only after securing prior approval from the State Government.

In a letter dated Dec. 10, Under Secretary K. Latha highlighted that despite the issuance of Government circulars, guidelines, and rules, violations of these regulations have been observed.

She noted that affidavits were being submitted to Courts at the MUDA level without informing or obtaining approval from the State Government.

The Under Secretary further directed that henceforth, any objections, counter-statements or affidavits intended for Court submission must first be approved by the Government.

She stressed that all MUDA meetings should strictly adhere to the Karnataka Urban Development Authorities Act, 1987 and implementation of decisions made in such meetings should only proceed after receiving the necessary Government approval.

Latha issued a stern warning that failure to comply with these directives would hold the MUDA Commissioner directly accountable, resulting in disciplinary action under the applicable rules.

This directive comes in the wake of the cancellation of a decision made in the MUDA meeting held on March 21, 2023, under subject number 13(4), which was officially annulled on Nov. 30, 2024, where 48 sites were allotted individuals in Dattagalli Layout close to the Ramakrishnanagar Circle in Mysuru.

The Government revoked the allotment under Section 67(3) of the Karnataka Urban Development Authorities Act, 1987, nullifying the MUDA Board decision.