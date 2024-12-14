Cabinet clears MUDA revamp on BDA lines

December 14, 2024

Mysuru Development Authority Bill to be tabled at Belagavi Winter Session

Belagavi: In the wake of a massive scam involving the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), encompassing dubious schemes such as the 50:50 ratio site distribution, alternative and compensatory site allotments, the Karnataka Cabinet on Friday decided to overhaul MUDA. The scandal worth thousands of crores of rupees, which drew nationwide attention and caused significant embarrassment to the State Government, has prompted plans to restructure MUDA along the lines of the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA).

Sources revealed that the Cabinet approved the Mysuru Development Authority (MDA) Bill, which proposes the creation of a new planning agency without lawmakers on its board. Currently, Mysuru MLAs and MLCs are members of the MUDA Board. The Cabinet felt that interference by elected representatives was the ‘root cause’ of MUDA’s persistent issues.

The Cabinet’s decision gains added significance as it coincides with a Court-ordered investigation into alleged irregularities involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The probe centres on the allotment of 14 MUDA sites to his wife, B.M. Parvathi, under the 50:50 scheme as compensation for her 3.16-acre land in Kesare.

Sources indicated that the Mysuru Development Authority Bill is set to be presented during the ongoing Belagavi Session, with a possibility of being tabled in next week’s proceedings.

Limited scope for politicos

Until now, MUDA has functioned under the Karnataka Urban Development Authorities Act of 1987. The Government is now moving towards establishing a separate law for MUDA, mirroring the BDA model. Under this proposed Legislation, key functions such as land acquisition, site allocation and map approvals will come under the purview of the new Authority.

Previously, MUDA’s Board included over 100 political leaders. However, the new law limits political representation to just 3 or 4 members, significantly reducing their influence. Instead, the majority of Board positions will be held by officials, akin to the structure of the BDA, thereby providing greater operational scope for administrative personnel.

Emerging cosmopolitan city

Mysuru is rapidly evolving into a cosmopolitan city with a population exceeding 10 lakh within city limits and over 16 lakh in the planning area. To address the challenges of large-scale urbanisation, the State Government is poised to transform the Mysuru Development Authority into a central agency for managing comprehensive development in the region.

The new Authority aims to streamline development activities, ending arbitrary site sales and focusing on providing holistic infrastructure. Facilities such as markets, post offices, banks, educational institutions, milk distribution, schools and hospitals will be systematically integrated into urban planning.

Key provisions of Mysuru Development Authority Bill

The restructured Board of Mysuru Development Authority will have a Chairman appointed by the Government, alongside members including a Karnataka Engineering Service engineer, an urban planning expert, an architect, a Deputy Secretary from the Urban Development Department, one MLA, four SC/ST representatives, a Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Sewerage Board representative, and a financial expert.

• It will have detailed member disqualification guidelines.

• A three-year term for the Chairman.

• New land acquisition rules based on proper agreements.

• Stringent provisions to prevent land fraud.

• Restrictions on selling residential and commercial properties without adequate infrastructure.

• Phase-wise construction of new layouts.

• Establishment of a dedicated commission to protect Mysuru’s heritage buildings.

• Prohibition of project implementation by the Karnataka Housing Board within the Mysuru Development Authority’s jurisdiction.

These measures aim to ensure planned growth while preserving the city’s unique heritage and addressing its burgeoning urban needs.