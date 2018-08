Bengaluru: The State Government on Monday transferred 18 IAS officers including Pre-University Director C. Shikha, who has been posted as Managing Director of BESCom (Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited).

It may be recalled that Shikha had served as the Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru District for three-and-a-half years. M. Kanaga Valli is now posted in place of Shikha as Director, Department of PU Education.