Shivarajkumar visits theatres; interacts with Puneeth fans

March 17, 2022

‘Will be happy if Film City is named after Puneeth Rajkumar’

Mysore/Mysuru: Puneeth Rajkumar’s brother ‘Hat-trick hero’ Shivarajkumar personally visited single-screen theatres and multiplexes this morning to see his brother’s last movie. He spent time amidst fans and interacted with them.

Before Shivarajkumar visited theatres, he went to Shakthidhama at the foot of Chamundi Hill. It is a Women’s Rehabilitation and Development Centre and was founded by the family of Thespian Dr. Rajkumar in 1997, as a project to support women in distress and to educate girls from disadvantaged families.

Later, he headed to various theatres and multiplexes that were screening ‘James’. He visited Gayathri Talkies, Sangam, Woodlands and DRC Cinemas and interacted with fans and admirers. At Gayathri Talkies on Chamaraja Double Road, fans raised slogans and their whistles resulted in deafening sounds. Shivarajkumar was given a portrait of Puneeth Rajkumar. Shivarajkumar, who kissed the portrait, was overwhelmed by the love showered on his brother. M.R. Rajaram, proprietor of Gayathri Talkies was also present.

Shivarajkumar told Puneeth fans, “I am 13 years elder to Puneeth and I have seen him since he was a baby. It is very hard for anyone to digest that Appu is no longer with us, but we have seen the reality and moved on. Today, it is like Appu is everywhere and I thank his lakhs of fans. He is in the hearts of all and today’s events are proof,” he said. When reporters questioned Shivarajkumar over the demand of fans to name the Film City in Mysuru after Puneeth Rajkumar, he said, “The family cannot ask for it. If the Film City is named after Puneeth, his lakhs of fans will be happy. I cannot force the Government to do so. But I will be happy if it is named after Puneeth,” he said.