Fan frenzy in city theatres, streets

March 17, 2022

Celebrating fans undeterred by imposition of Section 144

Teary-eyed admirers watch Puneeth Rajkumar’s last movie ‘James’; chant ‘Appu Appu’

Fireworks, rallies, free food distribution, prayers at Temples mark Power Star’s birth anniversary

Mysore/Mysuru: Fireworks, loud cheers and chants of ‘Appu’ ‘Appu’, deafening whistles and jam-packed theatres, rallies of a minimum of 15 to 20 auto rickshaws, bikes all over, free food distribution at street corners, prayers and rituals at temples, life-size cut-outs of Puneeth Rajkumar and showering of flower petals on the cut-out from a helicopter.

These were some of the electric scenes that were witnessed in Mysuru city this morning where fans gathered early in the morning to watch late Kannada star ‘Power Star’ Puneeth Rajkumar’s swansong movie ‘James’.

Many fans were emotional as ‘James’ marks the actor’s last film after he passed away due to a massive heart attack in October last year, and also since the release date of the film marks Puneeth’s birthday.

Large cut-outs of ‘Appu,’ as Puneeth Rajkumar was fondly known as, as well as lights, posters from his older movies, and music were arranged at various theatres across the State.

Fans are reliving every moment of the actor as they watch him on the screen. The movie began its opening with a tremendous response and it was released in 4,000 screens worldwide. In Mysuru, it was released in five single-screen theatres and in three multiplexes. Sources said that there are ‘houseful’ bookings for more than a week.

Picture shows admirers gathered in front of Sangam Theatre in city to catch the first-day-first-show.

As the theatres and multiplexes began screening the morning show, hundreds of fans came onto the streets to celebrate the actor’s 47th birthday. Despite Section 144 imposed in the wake of High Court judgement in the Hijab case, processions on vehicles were taken out where cars, bikes and auto rickshaws sported the posters of Dr. Rajkumar and Puneeth Rajkumar.

The photos of two legends were printed along with the Kannada flags and taken out in rallies. To mark the occasion, fans distributed free food to people. They have also organised blood donation, food distribution and eye donation camps.

Many videos of fans celebrating ‘Appu’ for one last time on the big screen surfaced on social media. Fans are filled with various emotions watching ‘Appu,’ chants like ‘we miss you Appu’, ‘love you Appu’ and ‘happy birthday Appu’ were heard all over the theatres.

Flower shower

A 70-ft cut-out of Puneeth Rajkumar was erected at DRC Cinemas at B.M. Habitat Mall in Jayalakshmipuram. It was announced that a helicopter would shower flower petals on the cut out at 11.30 am. However, the chopper that came from Bengaluru arrived early at 10.30 am and flowers were showered.