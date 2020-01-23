Nanjangud Industrial Training Institute (ITI) will be starting various short-term courses under Chief Minister’s Kaushalya Karnataka Yojane (CMKKY). Interested may visit the Institute in person and take admissions. For details, contact Ph: 08221-225887, according to a press release from the ITI Principal.
Short-term courses
