Shot & Caught: Road rage accused caught, try to flee by assaulting cops, shot and nabbed again

February 10, 2021

Cops solve last month’s knife attack case on KSRTC driver

Bilikeri Police SI Jayaprakash opens fire at prime accused

One among three accused is a rowdy-sheeter from Mandya

Two cops hurt in attack, discharged after treatment

Mysore/Mysuru: A youth, who had attacked a KSRTC bus driver with a knife over a petty issue on Mysuru-Hassan Highway last month, was shot at by the Bilikeri Police, after he allegedly attacked the Police team and tried to escape from the Police custody yesterday evening.

The accused has been identified as Jayanth, 23, a resident of Mandya and a rowdy-sheeter who has been accused in Srirangapatna murder case. He and two of his accomplices, Deepak, 23, a resident of Mysuru city and Vignesh, 24, were on the run after they were involved in a road rage at Hosaramanahalli, about 30 kms from Mysuru, on Jan.22.

The prime accused, Jayanth had allegedly assaulted KSRTC bus driver Venkatesh, who took his vehicle to extreme right side to avoid hitting a cattle that came on road suddenly, with a knife and stabbed him for multiple times in full public view. None went to the rescue of the bus driver even as the youth knifed the driver several times.

However, a bus passenger had caught this incident in his mobile phone and put it on social media. This came handy for cops to launch a manhunt for the assailant and his accomplices. Special teams had been constituted to arrest the culprits.

Bilikere Sub-Inspector Jaya-prakash, who fired at accused Jayanth in self-defence.

Bilikere Police Sub-Inspector Jayaprakash and his team got information yesterday that the accused persons were holed up at a hotel in Molakalmuru Town in Chitradurga District. Acting on this, the Police team swung into action and arrested all three accused.

While they were being brought to Bilikere Police Station around 6.30 pm, Jayanth requested to stop the vehicle to attend nature’s call. The SI allowed him and sent two of his staff members, Ravi, a Constable and Ravi, a Head Constable, as escorts. At this time, in a bid to escape, Jayanth picked up a wooden stick and attacked the escorting cops. In the process, both the cops sustained injuries.

Seeing this, SI Jayaprakash asked Jayanth to drop the stick and surrender. However, when the accused relented, the Sub-Inspector fired at Jayanth’s knee. The incident was brought to the notice of higher-ups.

The injured Constables were taken to Hunsur General Hospital for treatment. Rowdy-sheeter Jayanth was shifted to K.R. Hospital for bullet wound treatment. The accused has been admitted to Jail Ward in K.R. Hospital and is said to be out of danger.

On the receipt of information, Superintendent of Police (SP) C.B. Ryshyanth, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Dy.SP) Raviprasad and Circle Inspector Ravikumar inspected the spot of the incident.

Bilikere Police have registered a case and are investigating.

The injured Head Constable Ravi and Constable Ravi.

Rowdy-sheeter Jayanth weighed 110 kg!

The cops were shocked when the accused Jayanth weighed 110 kg during the medical check-up before the commencement of treatment for the bullet wound at K.R. Hospital. He was allegedly involved in Srirangapatna murder case too. Since then, he was evading the Police. His barbarism came to fore when he knifed a KSRTC bus driver for 16-18 times just for not giving way to his two-wheeler on Hosaramanahalli Road in Bilikere Police Station limits on Jan.22. After this incident, Jayanth had escaped with his two friends. The cops nabbed them from a hotel in Molakalmuru, Chitradurga district yesterday.

Injured bus driver seeks stringent punishment

Venkatesh, the KSRTC bus driver who was attacked by Jayanth, is now resting at his hometown in Hassan, after being discharged from Mysuru Hospital ten days ago. When SOM contacted, he said the accused had stabbed 7-8 times on his head and equal number of times on his hands, legs and back.

“I didn’t know why he was so ferocious. Our duty is to serve the citizens. But none of them came to my rescue when Jayanth attacked me with the knife. This morning I read in newspapers that the accused attacked the Police team to escape from their dragnet. It clearly shows the mindset of the accused. The accused must be given stringent punishment so that it will be a lesson for such anti-social elements.”