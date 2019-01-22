Siddalinga Sway to hold the baton of power at Siddaganga Mutt

Tumakuru: Following the demise of Dr. Shivakumara Swamiji, chief seer of the 500-year-old Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru, the baton of power at the Mutt will now pass on to his junior Siddalinga Swamy.

Shivakumara Swamiji presided over the mutt since 1941. But in 2011, he relinquished day-to-day responsibilities of the Mutt and the Siddaganga Educational Society to Siddalinga Swamy.

The Siddaganga Educational Society runs around 125 educational institutions ranging from engineering to business schools/colleges in the State. Shivakumara Swamy identified Siddalinga as his successor 30 years ago in 1988.

Even though there are over 400 Lingayat Mutts in Karnataka, the Siddaganga Mutt is considered to be one of the most important Mutts. It is also one of the oldest institutions set up to spread Lingayatism and the teachings of its founder Basavanna.

Siddalinga Swamy is a junior seer in the Siddaganga Mutt. He was the second Seer appointed in the Mutt after Shivakumara Swamiji took over. However, Shivakumara Swamy chose him ahead of Gowrishankar Swamy, who was second-in-command, in 1988. The seer cited the good behaviour of Siddalinga Swamy as the reason for the decision.

There are still a few formalities to be completed including signing the power of attorney — a binding legal document that will cement the transfer of authority. Sources in the Mutt confirmed that the formal transfer will be done soon.

