Artists on marathon painting of Siddaganga Seer

Farmers demand Bharat Ratna for the Walking God

Vedike seeks Statue in city

Mysuru: Tributes poured in different forms in the city today to the 111-year-old Dr. Sri Shivakumara Swamiji of Siddaganga Mutt, who passed away yesterday at Tumakuru, even as demands for a Statue and Bharat Ratna for the Seer followed.

While nearly 20 artists belonging to Mysuru Jilla Kuncha Namapalaka Kalavidara Sangha gathered at K.R. Circle to paint the portrait of the ‘Walking God’ with his right hand on his ears and clad in saffron headgear and robes, many other associations paid tributes to his portraits.

Sangha President ‘Art Indian’ Mahadevu and Hon. President ‘Artist’ Abbas told Star of Mysore that the super-centenarian, among his many roles, had always encouraged artists throughout his long life and this was one way of remembering the great soul by painting his portraits.

They said that more artists would join them and they would continue to draw the portraits till the funeral of the Seer was over in the evening. Some of them were seen painting the portrait of the Seer on white canvas. Artists Honnappa, Muthu Kumar, Ahalya Arts’ Ravi, Ranjit Arts’ Vasanth, Anish Kale and others were present.

Members of Mysuru Kannada Vedike paid tributes to the Swamiji at Agrahara Circle. Vedike President S. Balakrishna demanded that a Statue of the Swamiji be installed in city.

State Sugarcane Growers Association members and farmers gathered at Kuvempu Park near Gun House and offered floral tributes to Siddaganga Seer. President of the Association Kurubur Shanthakumar demanded Bharat Ratna posthumously for the revered Seer.

Trade Shut: The traders of Santhepet, Bandipalya and a few others paid tributes by downing the shutters for the day.

