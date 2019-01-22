Delhi’s Mysore House to make way for new Karnataka Bhavan

New Delhi: Kannadigas and the people from State who often visit New Delhi have urged the State Government to retain the 50-year-old Mysore House, popularly called Karnataka Bhavan and also known as Cauvery Bhavan (as it was renamed), in the posh Chanakyapuri (Kautilya Marg) locality in New Delhi as a Memorial instead of demolishing the main building and constructing a new one in the same place.

The Government has made all preparations to pull down the main building portion of Mysore House and construct a swanky building. According to officials from Public Works Department (PWD) that is entrusted with maintaining the structure, the demolition of the main portion of the building was necessitated as the structure is dilapidated and needs urgent repairs.

The PWD has invited Delhi-based firms to present architectural designs for the new building which will have offices, VIP lounges, VVIP suites, guest rooms, video conference hall, gym and a yoga room.

Separate suites will be provided for the Governor, the Karnataka High Court Chief Justice, Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, two senior Ministers and the Chief Secretary.

“The new design will reflect Karnataka’s culture and heritage with modern amenities and the new Bhavan is expected to be constructed in the next two years at an estimated cost of Rs.30 crore,” said a PWD official.

The proposed new building will connect to the basement floor of the new annexe building of Karnataka Bhavan which was constructed and inaugurated in 2010 by the then Chief Minister B S. Yeddyurappa, say officials

History of Mysore House

The then Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri laid the foundation stone for the construction of this historic Mysore House in 1963 and in 1967, the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi inaugurated the building in the presence of the then Chief Minister S. Nijalingappa.

This building carries its own significance as it has shaped the political careers of a lot of politicians across Karnataka at national level. The Mysore House was renamed as Karnataka Bhavan when the Mysore State was rechristened as Karnataka in 1973 under the Chief Ministership of D. Devaraja Urs.

Later, when H.D. Deve Gowda became the Prime Minister, he further renamed this building as Cauvery Bhavan and N. Dharam Singh was the Chief Minister then. Devaraja Urs had taken a lot of significant decisions that shaped Karnataka at this Mysore House.

In 2010, the then CM B.S. Yeddyurappa constructed a new four-floor Cauvery annexe at Karnataka Bhavan as politicians, officials from the State were facing a dearth of accommodation facility in the National Capital.

The annexe that was constructed by Yeddyurappa at an estimated cost of Rs.36 crore has separate suites for the Governor and the Chief Minister, besides 10 rooms for VVIPs and 24 for VIPs. It has meeting rooms/ auditoriums in each floor. Today, this annexe building is being used by VIPs and VVIPs from the State visiting the National Capital.

At present, the Resident Commissioner and other staff occupy the main Karnataka Bhavan-I (Cauvery).

The Bhavan provides accommodation to an average of 7,000 guests a year. As Mysore House carries its own history in Delhi, visitors from Karnataka have demanded the Government to conserve this historic main building instead of pulling it down and constructing a new one.

