Siddharamaiah must be credited for organising Kuruba community

Mysuru: Former Minister H.M. Revanna has said that former CM Siddharamaiah should be credited for organising Kuruba community by celebrating Kanakadasa Jayanti at every nook and corner of the State. He was speaking after inaugurating the 531st Kanakadasa Jayanti celebrations organised by Kanaka Shakthi Mahila Kshemabhivrudhi Sangha at Kaginele Shakha Mutt premises in Siddarthanagar here on Sunday.

Noting that he had not seen any women organisation celebrating Kanakadasa Jayanti, he said that the Kanaka Shakti Mahila Kshemabhivrudhi Sangha’s initiative on celebrating the Jayanti was a good sign as it provides a platform for displaying women’s unity.

Pointing out that Siddharamaiah as Dy.CM earlier, had taken the initiative for official celebrations of the Jayanti, Revanna said that Kanakadasa was admired by all sections of the society.

Stating that Kanakadasa was a disciple of Vyasaraja, the former Minister said that Kanakadasa’s teachings are relevant even today.

Sangha President M.A. Kamala, in her address, said that the Sangha has been bringing together community women for the past two years and added that the Sangha has over 150 members now besides stating that Sangha’s activities would be expanded in the days to come.

A health camp was also organised to mark the occasion.

Kaginele Shakha Mutt Seer Sri Shivanandapuri Swamiji graced the occasion. Retired Prof. Shantha Murthy, senior doctor Dr. P.S. Savitha, Corporator Gopi, Sangha Vice-President Deepa and BSNL staff Mahadeva were present.

‘No threat to Government from Operation Kamala’

Accusing PM Narendra Modi, BJP National President Amit Shah and State BJP President B.S. Yeddyurappa of making attempts to destabilise the JD(S)-Congress Coalition Government in the State, Revanna, however, ruled out any threat to the Coalition Government.

Speaking to presspersons at Kaginele Mutt premises ahead of the Kanakadasa Jayanti celebrations, Revanna maintained that the BJP was making relentless efforts to topple the Coalition Government ever-since it was formed eight months ago.

However, the BJP’s efforts have not succeeded as the members are on the side of the Coalition Government, he said while reiterating that the Coalition Government was stable.

Lashing out at Resort politics, the former Minister said that Congress must always be wary of BJP’s tactics to lure Congress and JD(S) MLAs. Asserting that the Government has the numbers, he strongly criticised the BJP’s move to destabilise the Government.

Claiming that he too was an aspirant for Bengaluru-North Lok Sabha seat, the former Minister said that he has the experience of representing Hebbal Constituency for years together and as such, he was staking claims for the LS seat. However, it is with Congress High Command which takes the decision on allotting candidates, he added.

