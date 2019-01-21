Cricketer N.C. Aiyappa ties knot with actress Anusha Poovamma

Virajpet: Karnataka cricketer and Bigg Boss Kannada Season-3 contestant Neravanda Chetticha Aiyappa, aka N.C. Aiyappa, got hitched to actress Anusha (Anu) Poovamma yesterday. The couple had a typical ‘Kodava’ wedding at Kodava Samaja in the town.



Anusha Poovamma is a well- known actress, who has acted in some Kannada movies. She is currently seen playing the role of ‘Aishwarya’ in the popular Kannada serial ‘Muddulakshmi’. Aiyappa, on the other hand, is the younger brother of popular South Indian actress Prema.

