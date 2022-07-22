Siddharamaiah’s 75th birthday celebrations at Davangere

July 22, 2022

Party workers meeting held in city

Mysore/Mysuru: The 75th birthday celebrations of Opposition Leader and former Chief Minister Siddharamaiah to take place at Davangere on Aug.3 will see a huge number of Congress party workers from Mysuru in attendance.

Addressing a preparatory meeting regarding the birthday celebrations at the Congress Bhavan near the City Railway Station here on Wednesday, KPCC Working President R. Dhruvanarayan said that the party cadre at all levels has been directed to bring maximum number of party workers to the massive convention to take place at Davangere, marking the 75th birthday of the former CM.

Dhruvanarayan, who is also a former MP, lashed out at the BJP Government terming it as most corrupt and uncaring to the plight of people. He also accused the Centre of misusing Central agencies such as ED, IT and CBI to target Congress and other Opposition parties’ leaders for speaking against the misdeeds and undemocratic actions of the Modi Government.

Other speakers at the meeting too called for the success of the birthday celebrations and as well as the release of the book “Siddharamaiah Adalitha: Neeti Nirdhara” (Siddharamaiah’s Administration: Policy Decisions) at a programme to take place Kalamandira in Mysuru on July 23 at 10.30 am.

The meeting also discussed plans and preparations for the massive 75- km padayatra organised by the party from Aug.1 to 10 marking the 75th anniversary of Indian Independence.

Senior Congress leaders Ashok Pattan and Prakash Rathod, MLC Dr. D. Thimmaiah, former Ministers Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa and K. Venkatesh, City Congress President R. Murthy, District President Dr. B.J. Vijaykumar, former Legislators Vasu, Kalale Keshavamurthy, M.K. Somashekar and R. Dharmasena, leaders M. Lakshmana, D. Ravishankar, Chandramouli, K. Marigowda, H.C. Basavaraju, Prof. Ramappa, Sooraj Hegde, Manjula Manasa, H.A. Venkatesh, K. Harish Gowda and B.M.Ramu, former Mayors T.B.Chikkanna, Modamani, Dakshinamurthy, Pushpalatha Chikkanna, Narayana, Ananthu, Ayub Khan and a host of other local leaders were present.