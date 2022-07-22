Siddharamaiah’s 75th birthday celebrations at Davangere
News

Siddharamaiah’s 75th birthday celebrations at Davangere

July 22, 2022

Party workers meeting held in city

Mysore/Mysuru: The 75th birthday celebrations of Opposition Leader and former Chief Minister Siddharamaiah to take place at Davangere on Aug.3 will see a huge number of Congress party workers from Mysuru in attendance.

Addressing a preparatory meeting regarding the birthday celebrations  at the Congress Bhavan near the City Railway Station here on Wednesday, KPCC Working President R. Dhruvanarayan said that the party cadre at all levels  has been directed to bring maximum number of party workers to the massive convention to take place at Davangere, marking the 75th birthday of the former CM.

Dhruvanarayan, who is also a former MP, lashed out at the BJP Government terming it as most corrupt and uncaring to the plight of people. He also accused the Centre of misusing Central agencies such as ED, IT and CBI to target Congress and other Opposition parties’ leaders for speaking against the misdeeds and undemocratic actions of the Modi Government.

Other speakers at the meeting too called for the success of the birthday celebrations and as well as the release of the book “Siddharamaiah Adalitha: Neeti Nirdhara” (Siddharamaiah’s Administration: Policy Decisions) at a programme to take place Kalamandira in Mysuru on July 23 at 10.30 am.

The meeting also discussed plans and preparations for the massive  75- km padayatra organised by the party from Aug.1 to 10  marking the 75th anniversary of Indian Independence.

Senior Congress leaders Ashok Pattan and  Prakash Rathod, MLC Dr. D. Thimmaiah, former Ministers Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa and K. Venkatesh, City Congress President R. Murthy, District President Dr. B.J. Vijaykumar, former Legislators  Vasu, Kalale Keshavamurthy, M.K. Somashekar and R. Dharmasena, leaders M. Lakshmana,  D. Ravishankar, Chandramouli, K. Marigowda, H.C. Basavaraju, Prof. Ramappa, Sooraj Hegde, Manjula Manasa, H.A. Venkatesh, K. Harish Gowda and B.M.Ramu, former Mayors T.B.Chikkanna, Modamani, Dakshinamurthy, Pushpalatha Chikkanna, Narayana, Ananthu, Ayub Khan and a host of other local leaders were present.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching