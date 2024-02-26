Siddu Govt. must acquire land for Mysuru-Kodagu Rail Line: MP
Siddu Govt. must acquire land for Mysuru-Kodagu Rail Line: MP

February 26, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Prathap Simha has said that the Railway line between Mysuru and Kodagu will be a reality if the State Government initiates the land acquisition process.

“We are ready with the Detailed Project Report and surveys have been completed. The Siddaramaiah Government must acquire land and hand it over to the Railways free of cost. I am sure that Siddaramaiah, being a native of Mysuru, will do this for his home district,” he said, speaking to reporters this morning after PM Modi laid the foundation stone for a couple of Railway projects in the Mysuru Division.

On other infrastructure projects in Mysuru, the MP said, “The Centre has already allocated Rs. 42.14 crore for the Road Under Bridge (RUB) project near the Crawford Hall on the Kukkarahalli-Bogadi Road to alleviate traffic congestion. This project has been initiated at the Mysuru-Chamarajanagar level crossing 1.”

“Similarly, a grant of Rs. 42.88 crore has been approved by the Centre for a Road Under Bridge on KRS Road near Royal Inn Junction, specifically targeting level crossing 5. We will begin the works in war-footing and will complete them,” he said.

