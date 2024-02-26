PM Modi lays foundation for Railway projects worth over Rs. 41,000 crore

February 26, 2024

12 Stations in Mysuru Division to be Amrit Bharat Stations

Total project cost Rs. 367.24 crore; MP Prathap Simha unveils plaque of RUB at Dadadahalli

Mysore/Mysuru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the re-development of 554 Railway Stations under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme and 1,500 Road Over Bridges/Road Under Bridges worth over Rs. 41,000 crore via video conferencing from Delhi this morning.

Modi virtually inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for various Railway development projects worth Rs. 367.24 crore of Mysuru Division. These include redevelopment of 12 Railway Stations in South Western Railway (SWR) Mysuru Division under the Scheme. The PM also inaugurated Dadadahalli Road Under Bridge (RUB) constructed between Ashokapuram and Kadakola Railway Stations at Sindhuvalli, Mysuru District.

‘Amrit Bharat Station Scheme’ envisions transforming Railway Stations into vibrant city centres, fostering connectivity within cities and across regions. It involves creating master plans for stations and gradually implementing them to enhance facilities, going beyond basic amenities. The scheme includes the development of roof plazas and city centres at stations, alongside upgrading and replacing existing facilities to meet modern standards.

Apart from Dadadahalli RUB, PM Modi also dedicated seven other RUBs and four Railway Over Bridges (ROBs) in Mysuru Division which were constructed at a cost of Rs. 63.9 crore. The modernisation of Railway Stations includes construction of toilets, installation of lifts, rest rooms for passengers, foot over bridges and other facilities in Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Chikkamagalur, Chitradurga, Shivamogga, Tumakuru and Hassan.

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Prathap Simha unveiling the plaque at Dadadahalli.

In his address, PM Modi said, “Today, the foundation stone of more than 2,000 projects related to Railways has been laid and inaugurated. The third term of this government is going to start from June but the scale and speed with which work has been started is surprising everyone.

“Today’s programme is a symbol of new India’s new work culture. Whatever India does today, it does it with an amazing speed and at an amazing scale. India has now stopped dreaming small. We see big dreams and work hard to fulfil them,” PM Modi noted.

“The Railway Budget used to be around Rs. 45,000 crore when we were the 11th largest economy of the world 10 years ago. Now, when we have become the fifth largest economy, our Railway Budget stands at over Rs. 2.5 lakh crore. Think what will happen when we become the third largest economy. That’s why I am working hard to make India the third largest world economy,” the PM added.

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Prathap Simha, South Western Railway Mysuru Divisional Railway Manager Shilpi Agarwal and others were present.