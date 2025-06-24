Siddu meets Aamir Khan at Rashtrapati Bhavan
News

Siddu meets Aamir Khan at Rashtrapati Bhavan

June 24, 2025

New Delhi: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is in New Delhi, met Bollywood actor Aamir Khan at the corridors of Rashtrapati Bhavan this morning. Both shook hands and exchanged pleasantries.

Siddaramaiah, who left for Delhi yesterday afternoon accompanied by Ministers Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, K.J. George and Satish Jarkiholi, met President Droupadi Murmu today with a request for her assent to pending Bills forwarded to her by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot. 

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan’s latest movie ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ has been receiving good response from the audience.

