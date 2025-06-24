75 CCTV cameras dead, only handful guards at KRS Dam

June 24, 2025

Mega Amusement Park, Cauvery Aarti planned but basic Dam security ignored

Mysore/Mysuru: The State Government is planning a massive facelift to boost the visual appeal and entertainment value of the Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam and the iconic Brindavan Gardens in Mandya.

A staggering Rs. 2,663-crore Amusement Park is on the cards, set to sprawl over 198 acres with water parks, roller coasters, a statue of Goddess Cauvery, a penguin park and a Rs. 92-crore Cauvery Aarti show.

However, in stark contrast to these grand plans, the Dam shockingly lacks even basic security infrastructure. None of the 75 CCTV cameras installed at strategic points across the Dam premises have been functional since 2021.

Over 75 cameras installed at vantage points such as the South Gate, North Gate, end point, Cauvery Statue, CNNL Executive Engineer’s Office, Brindavan Garden entry, parking lot and museum have been defunct for nearly three years.

The batteries that power them have been damaged by rain, lightning and thunder. Despite crores of rupees having been spent on the installations, there has been no attempt to repair or replace them.

Security manpower tells a similar story of neglect. Although 261 personnel from the Karnataka State Industrial Security Force (KSISF) were sanctioned to guard the Dam round-the-clock with Self-Loading Rifles (SLR), only 57 are actually deployed. To make matters worse, about 10 percent of these are tied up with office and clerical duties.

The situation is so dire that barely 10 KSISF personnel are available per shift to secure the entire Dam premises, often forced to do double shifts to cover the shortage. The bulk of the sanctioned Force has been diverted to the Mysore Airport.

Until 2016, Dam security was managed by the State Police. After being handed over to KSISF, expectations were high for a more robust security set-up, but reality has fallen far short.

Repeated appeals from Cauvery Neeravari Nigama Limited (CNNL) to the Government to fund repairs and upgrade surveillance systems have gone unheard.

The CNNL has once again sought Rs. 10 crore to install high-definition PTZ (Pan, Tilt, Zoom) cameras and replace non-functional Hand-Held Metal Detectors (HHMDs).

They have also requested hand-held under-vehicle bomb detectors to scan the undersides of vehicles for explosives. KSISF has also written to the Government highlighting urgent security shortfalls.

While big-ticket attractions dominate headlines, the glaring lack of basic security measures leaves KRS Dam vulnerable — a situation many call misplaced priorities and a glaring lack of vision.