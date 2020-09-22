Rains increase water levels in KRS, Kabini Dams again

September 22, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Thanks to copious rains in catchment areas, the inflow into KRS Dam has increased.

Also, boating at Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary near Srirangapatna has been suspended for one week following heavy discharge of water from the Dam.

According to information available, this morning (9 am), the inflow into KRS was 37,154 cusecs and outflow 43,475 cusecs. Water level stood at 124.22 feet as against the maximum level of 124.80 ft. The authorities are expecting an increased inflow into the reservoir following reports of heavy rains in Bhagamandala and Madikeri areas.

The situation of Kabini Reservoir was no better with heavy inflow into the Dam due to rains in Wayanad and surrounding places in Kerala.

The water level at Kabini today stood at 2,282.58 ft against the maximum level of 2,284 ft. The inflow was 26,607 cusecs and outflow 30,208 cusecs.

Flood alert: Meanwhile, Kabini Dam authorities have issued a flood alert and asked the people living in low-lying areas to move to safe places anticipating heavy discharge of water. Part of Hadinaaru Kaalu Mantapa in Nanjangud was submerged and devotees are not allowed to the bathing ghat.

It may be recalled, the ever-busy Mysuru-Nanjangud Road was closed for vehicular movement for two days from Aug. 8 after Kabini River overflowed near Mallanamoole Mutt due to heavy discharge of water from Kabini Reservoir. The Dam had recorded an inflow of 64,449 cusecs and an outflow of 70,600 cusecs.

Chief Minister B.S. Yeddiyurappa had offered bagina at both the reservoirs on Aug. 21.