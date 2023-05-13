Siddu Vs DKS: Congress ready with 50:50 formula for CM’s post
News, Top Stories

Siddu Vs DKS: Congress ready with 50:50 formula for CM’s post

May 13, 2023

Bengaluru: Buoyed by the election results, the Congress camp is witnessing hectic activities. Sources revealed that the High Command is ready with a ‘50:50 formula’ for the post of Chief Minister.

According to sources, Opposition Leader Siddharamaiah (Siddu) and KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar (DKS) are the prominent contenders for the CM’s post. Considering the intense competition between the two, Congress High Command has come up with a 50:50 formula to avoid unnecessary confusion.

Though the tradition of the Congress is to give the power to one who is in-charge of the party, this time exception is being made because of Siddharamaiah. Siddharamaiah and Shivakumar camps are already busy getting the support of future MLAs across the State. The requests are made to them to extend  their support.

Former Deputy Chief Minister and senior Dalit leader Dr. G. Parameshwar had met AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence in Bengaluru and held talks. After the meeting, Dr. Parameshwar claimed that he had not discussed anything about the CM’s post with Kharge. “I will not create confusion by talking about this matter. The party High Command will  decide who is going to be the future CM.”

On the other hand, senior Congress leader Shamanuru Shivashankarappa said a claim will be made for a Lingayat as CM if Lingayat candidates get elected in more numbers. The Congress party has given 51 tickets to Lingayat community candidates.

