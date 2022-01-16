Simple Deepotsava celebration at Srirangapatna

January 16, 2022

Srirangapatna: As the grand annual ‘Laksha Deepotsava‘ celebration of Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple here was cancelled this year in view of COVID pandemic, the celebration was held in a simple manner by lighting 1,000 earthen lamps in front of the Temple yesterday.

Pandavapura Assistant Commissioner B.C. Shivanandamurthy launched the ‘Deepotsava’ while Vedic Scholar Dr. Bhanuprakash Sharma performed special puja to Utsava Murthy.

A handful of devotees lighted the earthen lamps arranged in front of the Temple and heavy Police force was deployed to prevent crowding of people and later, Sankranti pujas were performed at the Temple.

Temple Chief Priest Vijayasarathi performed the traditional puja and only a few residents were present on the occasion.