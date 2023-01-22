‘Sir Mirza Ismail had joined hands with Nalwadi in pro-people programmes’

January 22, 2023

Rotary Mysore Royal hosts Charity Show ‘Impu-Kampu-Tampu’

Mysore/Mysuru: Culture promoter Rtn. Dharmendra Kumar said that everyone should always remember the invaluable contributions of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar for the development of the city and the State.

He was speaking at ‘Impu-Kampu-Tampu,’ a Charity Show to empower rural children, organised jointly by Rotary Mysore Royal and Kannada & Culture Department at Kalamandira here yesterday.

Pointing out that the establishment of University of Mysore, the first one in the State, Bengaluru’s Minto Eye Hospital, PKTB Sanatorium at Mysuru and State Bank of Mysore (popularly known as Mysore Bank) must be credited to Nalwadi, Dharmendra Kumar said that Nalwadi took great pains for promoting agriculture, education, Co-operative Societies and the like.

Pointing out that Nalwadi must be credited for imparting education to all classes at an affordable cost, he said Nalwadi’s initiatives helped women to access higher education.

Continuing, Dharmendra Kumar recalled that it was Sir Mirza Ismail’s grandfather who built the structure now known as Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru. He said that the formation of areas such as Lakshmipuram, Chamarajapuram and Ashokapuram was also due to the efforts of Mirza Ismail.

Recalling the good rapport that Sir Mirza Ismail had with Nalwadi and other Mysuru Maharajas, he said that the contributions of Mirza Ismail as the Dewan of Mysore will stand forever in the minds of the people. Though some vested interests who were jealous of Mirza Ismail tried to dislodge him as Dewan of Mysore over a communal clash, the Maharajas thwarted all such efforts as they knew of the services of Sir Mirza Ismail, he added.

Earlier, the Titular head of the erstwhile Mysuru Royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar inaugurated the programme by lighting a lamp.

Rotary Mysore Royal President Dhananjay, Secretary Hanumantha Rao, Singer Shobha Pallavi, Rekha Venkatesh, Triveni, Magician Magic Raj Bhat, Rotarian Krishna and others were present on the occasion.