‘Sir Mirza Ismail had joined hands with Nalwadi in pro-people programmes’

January 22, 2023

Rotary Mysore Royal hosts Charity Show ‘Impu-Kampu-Tampu’

Mysore/Mysuru: Culture promoter Rtn. Dharmendra Kumar said that everyone should always remember the invaluable contributions of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar for the development of the city and the State.

He was speaking at ‘Impu-Kampu-Tampu,’ a Charity Show to empower rural children, organised jointly by Rotary Mysore Royal and Kannada & Culture Department at Kalamandira here yesterday.

Pointing out that the establishment of University of Mysore, the first one in the State, Bengaluru’s Minto Eye Hospital, PKTB Sanatorium at Mysuru and State Bank of Mysore (popularly known as Mysore Bank) must be credited to Nalwadi, Dharmendra Kumar said that Nalwadi took great pains for promoting agriculture, education, Co-operative Societies and the like.

Pointing out that Nalwadi must be credited for imparting education to all classes at an affordable cost, he said Nalwadi’s initiatives helped women to access higher education.

Continuing, Dharmendra Kumar recalled that it was Sir Mirza Ismail’s grandfather who built the structure now known as Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru. He said that the formation of areas such as Lakshmipuram, Chamarajapuram and Ashokapuram was also due to the efforts of Mirza Ismail.

Recalling the good rapport that Sir Mirza Ismail had with Nalwadi and other Mysuru Maharajas, he said that the contributions of Mirza Ismail as the Dewan of Mysore will stand forever in the minds of the people. Though some vested interests  who were jealous of Mirza Ismail tried to dislodge him as Dewan of Mysore over a communal clash, the Maharajas thwarted all such efforts as they knew of the services of Sir Mirza Ismail, he added.

Earlier, the Titular head of the erstwhile Mysuru Royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar inaugurated the programme by lighting a lamp.

Rotary Mysore Royal President Dhananjay, Secretary Hanumantha Rao, Singer Shobha Pallavi, Rekha Venkatesh, Triveni, Magician Magic Raj Bhat, Rotarian Krishna and others were present on the occasion.

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “‘Sir Mirza Ismail had joined hands with Nalwadi in pro-people programmes’”

  1. R RAJA CHANDRA says:
    January 26, 2023 at 12:13 am

    @ Though some vested interests who were jealous of Mirza Ismail tried to dislodge him as Dewan of Mysore over a communal clash, the Maharajas thwarted all such efforts as they knew of the services of Sir Mirza Ismail, he added….

    There was a communal clash over a Ganesh idol in front of a school in Bangalore is indubitable ! Maharaja had set up an enquiry committee under SIR MV ‘s chairmanship ! Sir MV blamed the mishandling of the situation to the Dewan !

    So if someone puts the blame on vested interest then one is questioning SIR MV’s integrity ! But it is a different matter that this did not affect their relationship and Mirza continued to respect Sir MV and use his services as and when required.

    Reply

