SIT releases MLA Roshan Baig after marathon questioning

Bengaluru: Congress MLA and former Minister Roshan Baig was released on Tuesday afternoon by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) after 14 hours of questioning in connection with the multi-crore IMA jewels scam.

The SIT had detained the Shivajinagar MLA at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) on Monday night while he was trying to leave the city on a chartered flight. The Police are probing his link to the IMA (I Monetary Advisory) investment scam running upto Rs. 2,000 crore.

The SIT team led by DCP S. Girish questioned Baig on his association with IMA Founder and MD Mohammed Mansoor Khan, who had claimed that the Congress leader had borrowed Rs. 400 crore from him.

Baig was also questioned on why he did not appear for questioning despite being served two notices and why he was leaving the city.

The SIT recorded his statements and released him on the condition that he should report again on July 19.

Baig moves HC against SIT’s ‘illegal detention’: After being released by the SIT, Baig moved the Karnataka High Court stating that he was taken into illegal captivity by the SIT on Monday.

Alleging that he was detained to serve the purpose of the ruling party to coerce him to support the Government during the coming floor test even though he had resigned as MLA on July 11 itself, Baig claimed in the petition that the SIT Police, detained him at the KIA in a high-handed manner on Monday night stating that he was wanted for an inquiry into the IMA scam.

