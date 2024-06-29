SIT to probe MUDA scam
News

SIT to probe MUDA scam

June 29, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Following revelations of a  massive scam in MUDA, the State Government is gearing up for an investigation by a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Sources disclosed to Star of Mysore this morning that discussions are underway at the Secretary level to form an SIT aimed at uncovering decades-long malpractices within MUDA, formerly CITB.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, currently in New Delhi for discussions with the party high command on various issues, is expected to return to Bengaluru soon. Upon his return, a decision will be finalised and a notification will be issued announcing the formation of the SIT and appointment of Investigation Officers.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching