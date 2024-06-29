SIT to probe MUDA scam

June 29, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Following revelations of a massive scam in MUDA, the State Government is gearing up for an investigation by a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Sources disclosed to Star of Mysore this morning that discussions are underway at the Secretary level to form an SIT aimed at uncovering decades-long malpractices within MUDA, formerly CITB.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, currently in New Delhi for discussions with the party high command on various issues, is expected to return to Bengaluru soon. Upon his return, a decision will be finalised and a notification will be issued announcing the formation of the SIT and appointment of Investigation Officers.