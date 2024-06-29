Check feeding of pigeons near Mysore Palace: DC tells officials

June 29, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. K.V. Rajendra has directed the officers to create awareness among the public and tourists against throwing grains to feed pigeons near Mysore Palace, as the bird droppings is posing threat to the beauty of Palace and its hygienic surroundings.

The DC came out with specific instructions during a meeting held at his office, that was attended by the Officers concerned and Members of Jain Organisation, on Thursday. The meeting was conducted following a complaint received from public about poop and droppings of pigeons, marring the beauty of Palace.

The DC told the Officers to prevent the practice of spreading grains, involving Jain Organisation that is contributing two gunny bags of wheat and jowar for feeding pigeons daily and also tourists and the public. If the pigeons continue to poop on Mysore Palace, the structure may lose its sheen, said DC.

Daily wheat grains brought in sacks at the crack of dawn, are spread near Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple at the North Gate of the Palace. To feed on them, thousands of pigeons roost nearby and the moment the flock of birds hit the ground and fly, it makes for a splendid sight, that attracts many lensmen to capture the sight in their camera.

The heritage experts and environmentalists also share negative opinions about this practice of feeding pigeons. Awareness should be created among public, not to disturb the birds for the sake of their entertainment.

DC said: “Mysore Palace Board Officers should hold talks with representatives of Jain Organisation and direct them to feed the birds in a limited manner, only if found essential, other than the general public and tourists, who also feed the birds.”

With the large quantity of grains thrown at the same place, an Assistant should be deputed to create awareness on these lines. In addition, the grains should be spread at different places in stages, far from the heritage buildings, which was also agreeable to Jain Organisation members attending the meeting.

Both Mysore Palace Board and MCC should work in coordination to safeguard the interest of pigeons and also the Palace, besides maintaining cleanliness in the city, Dr. Rajendra said.

MCC Commissioner Ashaad-Ur-Rahman Shariff and Mysore Palace Board Deputy Director T.S. Subramanya were present.