Six injured as car rams into auto
News

July 16, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Six persons, including an auto driver, bike rider and two women, were injured when a speeding car rammed into an autorickshaw and a bike near Government Ayurveda College and Hospital on Sayyaji Rao Road yesterday morning.

The injured are Anitha, Hemalatha, auto driver Antony, auto passengers Shankar and Lakshmamma and bike rider Basavaraju. They have been admitted to K.R. Hospital.

Details: Yesterday about 10 am, the auto (KA-09-A-4554), carrying two passengers was proceeding from Mission Hospital Road towards Sayyaji Rao Road, when the speeding car (TN-05-CF-0001) coming from the opposite direction rammed into the auto in front of Kannan Lab on Sayyaji Rao Road. Due to the impact, the auto hit the bike (KA-55-L-4817) that was passing by and fell on two women, who were walking towards Govt. Ayurveda College and Hospital.

Passersby immediately rushed all the injured persons to K.R. Hospital. N.R. Traffic Inspector Prasanna and staff rushed to the spot, registered a case, seized the car and have taken the car driver identified as Ranjith into custody. 

The Police have also obtained the CCTV footage of the accident. It is learnt that rash and negligent driving by the car driver caused the accident.

