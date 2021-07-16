Police convince actor Darshan not to visit Hill Temple; he obliges

July 16, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Sandalwood actor Darshan Thoogudeepa had announced yesterday that he would pray to Goddess Chamundeshwari on the first Ashada Friday today as every year he does this.

Police sources told Star of Mysore today that last evening, City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta held an informal meeting with his officers where he instructed that by allowing actor Darshan to the Hill Temple, the Police must not court another controversy.

The Commissioner’s advice comes in the wake of Film Director and journalist Indrajith Lankesh making an allegation in Bengaluru that Darshan Thoogudeepa and his friends had assaulted a Dalit waiter in a Mysuru hotel recently and that the Mysuru city Police had gone for “settlement” between the two parties instead of filing a criminal case.

Indrajith Lankesh, who met Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai yesterday, reportedly urged the Minister to give directions to the Mysuru Police to investigate into the case. “The Police Stations in Mysuru have turned into settlement centres and the common man is getting no justice. Darshan has assaulted a Dalit waiter at Hotel Sandesh The Prince in Mysuru during a late night party,” Indrajith alleged.

“The waiter has sustained injuries to his eye which has led to blurring. The following day, the injured supplier’s wife arrived at the hotel with a broom demanding action against those who assaulted her husband. But the Police struck a compromise between the two parties,” claimed Indrajith, addressing reporters after his meeting with the Home Minister.

In the wake of this, Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta asked his staff to be vigilant and last night, the K.R. Police, under whose jurisdiction the Chamundi Hill comes, urged actor Darshan not to visit the Hill Temple and if at all he does, he will not be allowed. Darshan reportedly told the Police that he would not visit the Temple if it causes a problem.