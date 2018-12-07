Skill development is key for success in career: Minister R.V. Deshpande

Mysuru: Maintaining that skill development holds key to students for a successful career, Revenue and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister R.V. Deshpande has stressed on the need for more skill development programmes and initiatives.

He was speaking after inaugurating a skill development workshop organised by Siemens Centre of Excellence in association with Skill Development, Entrepreneurship & Livelihood Department at Government Tool Room and Training Centre (GTTC) in Belagola Industrial Area here yesterday.

Highlighting the role of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Department in organising skill enhancement workshops, Deshpande said that the previous Siddharamaiah Government had entered into an understanding with Siemens on imparting skill training to students.

Pointing out that excellence centres will soon be set up at Bengaluru, Dandeli and Kalaburagi, the Minister said Karnataka stood second in job generation and is working on plans for creation of more employment opportunities.

Noting that the excellence centres are estimated to cost Rs. 2,031.80 crore, he said that Siemens’ stake is 90 percent (Rs. 1,822.40 crore) and the Government’s stake is 10 percent (Rs.219.32 crore) in the project.

Recalling his days as Small-Scale Minister in 1985, Deshpande said former GTTC officer Parthasarathy played a vital role in taking GTTC to great heights even at the international level.

Stating that there were 22 GTTC centres in the state, with nine of them in backward and rural areas, he said that GTTC is now offering M.Tech courses.

Calling upon the students to become entrepreneurs rather than job-seekers, Deshpande emphasized on the needs for setting up of more industries.

District Minister G.T. Devegowda in his address, said that the advancement of Science and Technology is increasing competitiveness and as such students should be equipped more in terms of skills.

Observing that Skill Development Centres will greatly help the students to hone their skills, he called upon the students to make best use of the centres.

Former GTTC officer Parthasarathy, former MLA Vasu, MLAs Dr. Yathindra Siddharamaiah and Anil Chikkamadu, MLC Marithibbegowda, ZP CEO K. Jyothi, GTTC Principal P.S. Venkatesh, Siemens officials and others were present.