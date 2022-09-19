Skill Development Programmes at CFTRI on Sept. 20 and 30

September 19, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: CSIR-Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI) is organising two Skill Development Programmes in Spice Processing on Sept. 20 (Tuesday) and Post-Harvest Technologies for Horticultural Crops on Sept. 30 (Friday) under CSIR Integrated Skill Initiative for the benefit of budding entrepreneurs / micro-entrepreneurs / startups, SHGs and entrepreneurial aspirants with very nominal registration fee.

The workshop on Spice Processing will be conducted in a hybrid mode, that is both offline and online mode. 30 participants can visit the Institute for offline participation on first come first serve basis. The programme will cover in detail about the current status and opportunities in spice processing, spice nutraceuticals and trends towards their value addition, analytical methods in spice processing, encapsulation of flavours and colorants, fumigation and infestation control for safe storage of spices, food safety standards and regulation in spice processing etc.

The key topics in the one-day workshop on “Post-Harvest Technologies for Horticultural Crops” covers role of pack-house in post-harvest handling of horticultural products, technologies for estimation of shelf life and pack house operations of fruits and vegetables, packaging requirements for fresh fruits and vegetables, equipments for fruits and vegetables processing, dehydration and canning of fruits and vegetables, fruit juices and beverage manufacture, cold storage for fruit and vegetable products.

Those interested to attend these workshops may go through details available online at https://www.cftri.res.in/sdp