State’s Culture and National Integrity marks third day of Yuva Sambhrama

September 19, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Showcasing of the richness of Kannada land, language and culture, nature conservation and sending a message on the importance of National Integrity, marked the third day of ‘Yuva Sambhrama’ organised ahead of Dasara festivities, at the Open Air Theatre in Manasagangothri here on Sunday.

The programme began with a dance performance with the theme ‘Unity in diversity’ by students of Bilikere Government First Grade College, following which students of Government Girls PU College, Bannur, presented a folk performance.

Later, students of Kuvempu Degree College, Jayalakshmipuram, presented a dazzling presentation on Kannada land and language, conservation of our natural resources and national unity. Somwarpet’s B.T. Channaiah Gowramma PU College students presented a scintillating ‘Shiva Tandava’ dance performance.

Students of Bharatinagar’s Bharati College of Pharmacy, Kollegal’s JSS Girls PU College, Nandipura’s Sri Sadashivaswamiji Composite PU College and other colleges gave performances on different themes.

However, what was more attractive was a spectacular dance performance by Metagalli’s Rangarao Memorial School for the Disabled on saving our National bird Peacock, which is facing the threat of extinction.

Students of Teresian PU College presented a performance with a National Integrity theme, while students of the city’s Helen Keller Govt. Teacher Training Centre for the Visually Handicapped Children, presented a performance that shed light on atrocities against women and the necessity of gender equality.

Similarly, students of many other colleges including Malavalli’s Shanti College, Kollegal’s JSS Women’s College, Mysuru’s JSS Law College, Government PU College, Hangala, Gundlupet, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya at DMG Halli, Sarada Vilas College and People’s Park Government Girls PU College presented exciting performances.