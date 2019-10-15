‘Skill on Wheels’ initiative launched at Gangothri

October 15, 2019

Mysuru: Prof. K.J. Rao, Emeritus Professor, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, inaugurated ‘Skill on Wheels-2019’, a curtain raising programme of the University of Mysore’s (UoM) Career Hub, at Rani Bahadur Auditorium in Manasagangothri here this morning to mark the birth anniversary of former President late Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Rao said that the aim of the programme was to promote new entrepreneurs and to hone the skills of job-seekers to perfection.

Observing that one should aim at becoming job-providers rather than job-seekers, Prof. Rao said that the programme is a vital concept of carrying skill initiatives by the Career Hub of UoM to reach out to the graduates of the University.

Noting that the Government of India launched ‘Rashtriya Uchha Shikshana Abhiyaan’ a couple of years ago aimed at promoting entrepreneurship and new concepts and ideas, he said that this programme will benefit both job-seekers and job-providers.

Pointing out that the Industrial Sector is witnessing new technologies and adopting latest methods where all resources and means are used in the best way, he said that having the necessary skills will open up a new aura of job opportunities.

UoM Vice-Chancellor Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar, who presided, said that many students who graduated from UoM sought jobs in the University itself, when there were ample career opportunities elsewhere.

Noting that 40 percent of the University students are from rural areas, Prof. Hemantha Kumar said that the Career Hub was initiated in January last, wherein students are trained in necessary skill sets, entrepreneurship, capacity building, job readiness etc.

Maintaining that the programme is an innovative approach where career mentors visit institutes in rural areas and towns, he said that the main objective is to reach the potential job-seekers who are at a distance and also inaccessible.

“The aim is to cover the four districts of Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar and Hassan, coming under the UoM jurisdiction and visit more than 200 institutions which together have approximately 1.3 lakh job-seekers. The Career Hub with the help of Industrial Associations, will reach out to the students through other events like Skillathon and Techathon,” he said.

D. Sudhanva, CEO&MD of Excelsoft, Mysuru, who was the chief guest, said that the programme was motivational for the students to become entrepreneurs. Sharing his own experience as an IT entrepreneur, Sudhanva said that there were ample opportunities for MBA, BBM and Commerce graduates in the IT sector.

Noting that skill acquirement is in much demand these days, he said that IT, IT-enabled and other IT service industries provide ample opportunities if one is equipped with the necessary skill set.

Observing that increasing agricultural output is the need of the hour, Sudhanva asked the students not to let go any opportunity that come in their way to acquire IT and other professional skills as possessing the required skill will largely help students in landing jobs much easier.

He also asked the students to visit industries, where they will get to learn more practically and come up with innovative ideas.

UoM Faculty Prof. Aisha M. Sheriff, Prof. S.J. Manjunath, Career Hub Advisor Venkatesh and others were present.

About 300 Graduate and Post-Graduate students from different Colleges coming under the University of Mysore attended the day-long event.

