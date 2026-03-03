Skill Training at RUDSETI

March 3, 2026

The Rural Development and Self Employment Training Institute (RUDSETI), Mysuru, will be conducting the following Skill Training programme at its premises in Hinkal: Women’s Tailoring from Apr. 1 to May 1; Computer DTP from Apr. 6 to May 20; Mushroom Cultivation from Apr. 9 to 18; Commercial Horticulture from Apr. 16 to 28.

All the programmes are free of cost including boarding and lodging. Candidates aged between 18 and 50 years, who can read and write in Kannada, are eligible to apply. Preference will be given to rural BPL candidates.

Interested candidates must submit an application with mobile number, photocopies of Aadhaar card and Ration card. Candidates will be selected based on direct interview. For further details, contact Ph: 0821-2519663 or Mob: 98440-13948 or 97404-30061 or 98801-96581.