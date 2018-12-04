Snake Shyam rescues Cobra from vegetable shop
News

Snake Shyam rescues Cobra from vegetable shop

Mysuru: City’s well-known snake rescuer and wildlife conservationist Balasubramanya, popularly known as Snake Shyam, rescued a Cobra from a vegetable shop at Devaraja Market in city last morning.

With rapid urbanisation resulting in the natural habitats of snakes shrinking, snakes are now finding shelters in home gardens, houses and now, a vegetable shop.

Most of the people, who find snakes in their surroundings, kill these reptiles due to fear as most fail to differentiate venomous and non-venomous snakes.

The vegetable vendor, who found the Cobra hidden under a pile of cucumbers when he went to fetch a cucumber for a customer, was also gripped with fear and also shocked. But regaining himself, the vendor, took the number of Snake Shyam from his neighbours and called him. Soon, Shyam rushed to the shop and rescued the reptile.

Shyam said that due to heat, snakes come out of their burrows to find cool places and has asked the public to be careful and alert.

He has urged the public not to kill them but call him as the snakes can be caught and conserved. Snake Shyam can be reached on Mob: 99805-57797.

December 4, 2018

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching