Snake Shyam warns of increased snake activity during mating season

December 14, 2024

Mysuru: City’s renowned snake rescuer and wildlife conservationist, Snake Shyam, has cautioned the public to remain vigilant, as the current month marks the mating season for snakes.

During mating season, male snakes compete fiercely to mate with a female, often engaging in confrontations or battles. The victorious male proceeds to mate with the female. He noted that snakes, particularly Vipers, are more prevalent during this period, from September to December, making it crucial for people to exercise caution.

He highlighted instances of individuals mistaking Vipers for pythons, resulting in bites. Over the last two months, he has rescued 20 to 30 Vipers in Mysuru alone.

Shyam advised the public to be careful when wearing shoes, walking on grass or near bushes, and entering or exiting vehicles. Farmers should wear gum boots while working in fields and use bright lights in front of their houses or backyards at night to deter snakes.

In the past two months, many people in Mysuru and surrounding areas have suffered snake bites but received timely medical attention, Shyam added.

He explained the dangers posed by snake venom:

• Viper venom is haemotoxic, affecting the circulatory system by causing bleeding or interfering with blood clotting.

• Cobra venom is neurotoxic, containing potent alpha-neurotoxins that prevent nerve impulses from reaching muscle receptors, potentially leading to paralysis or rigidity.

Shyam also shared insights into snake reproduction. Vipers give birth to 60–80 snakelets, while Cobras lay 21–40 eggs, carefully incubating them under leaves until they hatch.

Given the rise in Viper sightings, Shyam urged people to remain alert and avoid handling snakes. He also appealed to the authorities to set up a dedicated snakebite treatment ward with five to six beds at K.R. Hospital.

The public can contact Snake Shyam at Mob: 99805-57797 if they encounter snakes. He urged everyone to avoid capturing snakes and instead monitor their location until a rescuer arrives.