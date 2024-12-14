Tilted power pole on Chamundi Hill Road raises safety concerns

December 14, 2024

Mysuru: A dangerously tilted electric pole on the Mysuru-Chamundi Hill road is posing a serious threat to commuters. Neglecting the situation could lead to a tragedy, warn locals.

The pole was installed in a rush as part of safety measures ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Chamundi Hill on June 20, 2022. To ensure stability, its surface was reinforced with a concrete cover. However, the streetlights have since been used sporadically, depending on the occasion.

Three days ago, an unidentified vehicle reportedly hit the pole, causing its concrete cover to crack and leaving the pole leaning precariously against a retaining wall. The tension on the electric cables has intensified, raising the risk of them snapping.

“Had the pole fallen onto the road, it could have caused a major disaster. Thankfully, that hasn’t happened yet,” said a resident of the Hill. Despite the issue being reported to the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation Limited (CESC) and the Chamundi Hill Gram Panchayat, no steps have been taken to address the situation, he added.

The installation of these poles had sparked objections initially, but they were allowed to remain, with concrete covers added for stability. The streetlights were deemed necessary for special occasions and to assist devotees travelling at night.

This isn’t the first incident involving these poles. Non-fatal accidents, especially involving two-wheelers, have occurred before, with riders sustaining minor injuries after colliding with the poles.

Residents are now urging authorities to remove the poles altogether, citing repeated safety hazards. “It’s better to eliminate the risk,” one resident emphasised.