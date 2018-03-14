Social worker sends Rs.9 DD to actor Prakash Rai

Mysuru: A social worker from city, Sandesh, has sent a Demand Draft (DD) of Rs. 9 to actor Prakash Rai and sent the post to Tamil Film Producers Association address.

Prakash Rai has ideological differences with Mysuru MP Pratap Simha. Since, he is not able to oppose Simha, he (Rai) has filed a case. Hence, he has sent the DD, questioning his motive, said Sandesh.

Questions: What is the reason for filing just Re.1 defamation case against Pratap Simha? Is your human value and life just worth only this much? Have you filed the case just for publicity? What is the reason for filing the case against Simha instead of filing it against those who had posted all kinds of things on social media?

You claim that you came from a poor family. But what is the secret of your Rs.150 crore wealth? You say that you are a human being first but when Kashmiri Jihadis throw stones at our soldiers why do you remain silent? Why are you not raising your voice against them? These are some of the questions Sandesh has posed for Rai. Further, he has asked, why is it that you are silent on the killings occurring in Kerala? During the Cauvery riots, when S.M. Krishna was the Chief Minister, there was severe drought and when the media had asked you for the reaction, you had chided the media asking them not to drag your name into the issue as you are an artist.

Then why did you not fight for the cause of Karnataka? Where were you when Raju was murdered in Mysuru? Why did you not question the Government when it used lathis against the protesting farmers over the Mahadayi issue? Sandesh has sent the DD urging the actor to reply to all his questions.