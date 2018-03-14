It is inappropriate to compare Wadiyar rule with the present Government: Yaduveer
Mysuru:  Member of the erstwhile royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar on Tuesday said that it was inappropriate to compare the rule of the erstwhile Mysuru Maharajas with the present dispensation.

Speaking to press persons after taking part at a pulse polio campaign at a private school in city yesterday, Yaduveer, referring to the statement of CM Siddharamaiah that after the Wadiyars he was the one who has contributed much for the development of Mysuru, said that the people know about the contributions of the Wadiyar rulers and also of Chief Minister Siddharamaiah for the development of Mysuru.

Pointing out that there was a lot of difference between the Wadiyar’s rule and the present situation, Yaduveer reiterated that the work done by the erstwhile Mysuru Maharajas was there for all to see.

The people are aware of the works and contributions of the Wadiyar clan, he added.

March 14, 2018

