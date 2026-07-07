SOM report quoted… 

July 7, 2026

Mysuru: Regional Commissioner of Mysuru Division Nitesh Patil referred to Star of Mysore report titled ‘Hot oil spill from food stall kills boy’, published in October 2025, which highlighted how footpath encroachment by vendors claimed the life of a four-year-old child.

Speaking about the trauma caused by such incidents, Patil recalled the tragedy that occurred at a fast-food hub in N.R. Mohalla. He said pedestrians who are unable to use footpaths are often forced onto the roads, putting their lives at risk.

“There may have been many such incidents that have gone unnoticed by society,” he lamented.