Some pension withdrawals affected due to Bank mergers

December 15, 2020

Railway Pension Adalat held in city; Bankers seek time to resolve issues

Mysore/Mysuru: The technical glitches faced by Railway pensioners due to merger of banks will be sorted out within 15 or 20 days. After the process is complete, pensioners can have the choice of their banks and changes can be made online, said Bank Officers who were hearing the grievances of Railway pensioners in city this morning.

A Railway Pension Adalat of South Western Railway was organised at Mysuru Divisional Railway Manager’s Office this morning as part of the Nationwide programme today where the grievances of Railway pensioners were heard.

Airing their problems, pensioners said that they have not been able to withdraw their pension amount from their bank accounts as several smaller nationalised banks have been merged with bigger banks. Railway personnel who retired during 2019-2020 are facing this problem, they said.

Listening to the grievances, Officers from certain banks assured the pensioners that they were looking into the issues that have arisen after the merger of banks. It will take around 15 to 20 days for the back-end teams to sort out all the issues. Once the glitches are rectified, pensioners can have the bank of their choice to receive pensions and changes can be made online, they said.

The remaining cases that cropped up during the Adalat were related to salary deduction and refund. These issues too were sorted out after Additional Divisional Manager Devasahayam asked Railway Officers to look into the complaints individually.

Over 35 pensioners had registered for today’s Adalat and eight of them attended. The rest of the issues are being followed up by SWR Pensioners Association office-bearers. Senior Divisional Personnel Officer Prashanth Mastiholi, Divisional Personnel Officer Mayaganna, Divisional Finance Manager Subramanya, Railway Pensioners Association President Parthasarathi, Secretary Swaminathan and others were present.