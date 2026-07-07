Son kills mother; hides body in bathroom 

July 7, 2026

Mysuru: A 74-year-old retired Government employee was allegedly murdered by her son at their house in JSS Layout, Mysuru.

The body, which had reportedly been hidden in the bathroom, was discovered on Sunday after neighbours alerted Police.

The deceased has been identified as Rathnamma while the accused is her son, Arun Kumar. Police suspect the murder took place about four days ago.

According to Police, Arun, said to be mentally challenged, was unemployed and was being cared for by his mother. He allegedly assaulted Rathnamma with a lethal weapon before hiding her body in the bathroom.

Neighbours grew suspicious after a foul smell began emanating from the house and informed Udayagiri Police. A Police team rushed to the spot, searched the house and found Rathnamma’s body in the bathroom.

Police took Arun into custody and during interrogation, he allegedly told investigators that he killed his mother following frequent disputes between them.

Udayagiri Police conducted mahazar, shifted the body to MMC&RI mortuary and registered a case. Arun was later produced before a court, which remanded him to judicial custody.